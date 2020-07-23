Another hot weekend ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Humidity continues to build

Heating up into the weekend

Rain chances possible early next week

Temperatures tonight will fall into the 70s with partly cloudy skies to go along with it. Areas should remain dry throughout the night.

Humidity will continue to build in through the weekend, making it feel much warmer during the afternoon. Friday temperatures will climb into the lower 90s with heat index values feeling like middle to upper 90s with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures and humidity continue to climb through the weekend, and it’ll feel like it’s over 100° as a result. Saturday and Sunday look to remain dry just hot and humid for our last weekend of July.

Our next best chance for rain will move in late Sunday and into Monday as a cold front swings through the area. That’ll knock our temperatures back into the mid-upper 80s for a bit of relief! Rain chances linger through Tuesday and into the middle part of next week keeping our temperatures down for a few days.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

