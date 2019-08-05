Another humid night across Northeast Kansas

Slight rain chance later in the night with more storms ahead by midweek.

What We’re Tracking:

Humid, mostly cloudy night

Storm chances return, especially midweek

Expect a pleasant Friday and weekend

Mostly cloudy skies at times tonight with a slight chance for a few storms to drop southward into the region later in the night. Otherwise, just warm and humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Temperatures heating up to the upper 80s and lower 90s on Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky and a slight chance for a pop-up shower or storm late in the day. Continued humid on Tuesday, as well.

For the middle of the week, scattered storm chances will be on the increase. The most likely timing is for late Wednesday into Wednesday night, then again later in the day on Thursday into Thursday night. Once those storms pass through, a bit of a break in the humidity for Friday and into the upcoming weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

