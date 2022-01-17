Another mild day ahead of our next cold front

What We’re Tracking:

Clear and cool overnight

Warming even more Tuesday

Another Arctic blast ahead

Temperatures dip back into the upper 20s and lower 30s tonight with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Wind should remain fairly light, as well.

For Tuesday, temperatures will get even warmer with plenty of sunshine to start the day. It should be one of the warmest days for the next week with highs reaching the middle 50s east to near 60° west. Enjoy the warmth while we have it. A few more clouds will begin to build in by Tuesday evening with wind speeds increasing from the north overnight, as well.

That front pushing through Tuesday night will do so quietly – not providing much precipitation. The front is Arctic in nature, so it will pack quite a punch in terms of the cold air. Temperatures will drop quite a bit into the 20s for afternoon highs during the middle of the week. Overnight lows in the single digits both Thursday and Friday mornings before milder weather tries to move back our way.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller