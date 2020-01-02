Another mild day before some could see rain this evening

Tracking another rather mild day as a front moves in bringing in a slight rain chance to northeast Kansas.

What We’re Tracking:

Clouds continue to increase today

Chance of rain Thursday evening, changing to rain/snow early Friday

Slightly cooler before warm again this weekend

Well we’re exchanging the warm weather from yesterday with a chance of rain and a slight cool down for Friday to end the first few days of 2020.

Clouds will continue to increase today as our front moves through. While the chance for rain will hold off until the evening, temperatures will still be fairly mild with the clouds hanging around. Highs will top out in the lower 50s.

Rain chances start up late Thursday evening, then possibly mixing with snow at times into early Friday before ending. While the chance for a light winter mix is there, the amounts of any precipitation will be on the light side.

Highs on Friday will top out in the lower 40s with a chillier northwest breeze. We should remain dry for the weekend with highs in the lower 50s by Sunday.

