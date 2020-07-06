Another muggy day on tap for Monday, heating up this week

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly clear night

Heating up through the week

Isolated afternoon storms possible again Monday

Humidity will stay fairly high through the night. Without any smoke trapped near the surface tonight, hazy conditions should be limited, if any at all. Lows will fall to near 70° by morning with light to calm wind.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy weather on Monday should give way to a few pop-up isolated storms late in the day. Otherwise, the middle of the week ahead looks to be rain-free. Highs on Monday climb into the lower 90s with moderately high humidity.

The heat keeps building and the humidity will rise a little bit, as well, for the next several days. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s for most areas by the end of the week. Lots of sunshine overall, but a possibility of a couple storms late Thursday or early on Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

