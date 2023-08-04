What We’re Tracking

Unsettled weather with high humidity

Scattered storm chances this weekend

A break in the humidity ahead!

This morning we saw yet another overnight complex of storms that moved through the area. The rain cooled air has hung on with temperatures today in the upper 80s and lower 90s for most folks. It’s still a muggy day but not quite as bad as what we saw yesterday.

We are watching a chance for storms to develop tonight but it looks like most storms will try to stick around I-35. A much more zonal pattern now moves into the area with an upper level disturbance. This brings better chance for storms Saturday night into Sunday as a stronger push of cooler air moves in.

Temperatures may only top out in the 80s by Sunday and Monday as a true break in the heat will stick around for a few days, even into parts of next week. Cooler nights and lower humidity should also be in place as we wrap up the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard