What We’re Tracking

Mostly clear tonight

Cool start to next week

Warming up again

Yet another nice day today as temperatures stayed in the middle 80s with a mostly sunny sky. Tonight will be another cool overnight with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The sky will be mostly clear.

We are feeling nice again tomorrow. Highs will climb into the middle to upper 80s, only slightly warmer than what we saw today. Enjoy the day tomorrow, even drier air settles in and we see lots of sunshine.

Another weak frontal boundary moves through on Tuesday night switching our winds back from the north. After this, we gradually warmup into the 90s by Thursday. Heat looks to return by Friday and Saturday as highs will be in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Overall, enjoy this nice weather while we got it.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard