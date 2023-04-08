What We’re Tracking

Mild evening

Few rain chances Sunday

Even warmer next week

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Gary, Marshall, Morris, Ottawa, Republic, Riley, and Washington county from 12 PM to 8 PM.

Tonight, mostly clear skies will dominate much of the viewing area with a light breeze out of the south. Winds may gust up to 25 mph which will leave us with elevated fire danger through the evening. Overnight lows will cool into the lower 40s.

For Sunday, it appears some of us may make it into the middle 70s – which is nearly 10° above average for this time of year. Although most will remain dry with plenty of sunshine, some models are showing a few isolated showers mid-day, but early morning church services and egg hunts should be in good shape!

The slight chance for a few showers may linger into Monday, but we do continue warming into early next week, with highs once again approaching 80° by Tuesday and Wednesday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush