What We’re Tracking:

Near average temperatures continue

Dry week ahead

Rain chances return next weekend

A few low level cumulus clouds will take us into the evening hours tonight, but otherwise you can plan on mostly clear skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s where our dewpoint temperatures will likely meet as well. This means we have another good chance to see some early morning fog develop – especially if the winds stay light.

Highs for next week will see a gradual warming trend, into the upper 80s and low 90s. Overnight lows are expected in the low to mid 60s. But as high pressure builds into the area, our forecast won’t change too much until we get closer to next weekend. We can expect sunny skies to carry us through most of the work week.

By Thursday, it appears there may be a couple isolated storms possible in the late afternoon/evening as a system approaches from the Pacific Northwest. That will be nearby through the weekend, providing slightly cooler temperatures and another chance for rain by Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush