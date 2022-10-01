What We’re Tracking:

Above average temperatures

Mild and dry for Sunday

Cooler late next week

Mostly clear skies are expected tonight with just a light breeze out of the southeast. Temperatures will once again drop rather quickly so be sure to take a light jacket with you out the door. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s.

Highs on Sunday will be in the middle to upper 70s with some lower 80s. Rain chances are basically nonexistent this week. There could be a very slim chance we may see a shower or two by Tuesday or Wednesday, but it’s much more likely that we stay dry well into next week, too.

Our attention turns to the next cold front by late next week. However, as of right now, it looks to pass mainly dry. It will cool us down as temperatures look to struggle to even make it to 70° for Thursday afternoon with highs in the lower 60s by Friday

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush