Another nice evening expected with even warmer temperatures tomorrow

Skies will stay clear for the remainder of the afternoon and into the evening as well. Overall a nice night is in store for us again with temperatures falling into the 80s after dark and eventually the lower 70s just before sunrise tomorrow.

By Wednesday, our humidity levels will make it feel quite muggy outside, and our afternoon highs will be near the upper 90s. We’ll have to tack on an extra 1 to 3 degrees though as our temperatures will feel even warmer with the moisture in the area. Quiet conditions are expected to persist for a few more days.

Thursday looks to be the most uncomfortable day of the week as many of us could see our first 100° day with dew points in the upper 60s. That’ll send our heat index values to 102-105°. Outdoor activities should be limited and frequent breaks should be taken if possible.

Although dry and hot conditions will be the main story through at least Thursday, confidence is increasing that we may see some rain chances by Friday. This will come as a nice relief in the form of a weak cold front – pulling our temperatures back just a little bit for the weekend! A few thunderstorms may be possible as well.

Looking ahead into next week temperatures appear to moderate just a little bit more with some small chances for showers hanging out in the forecast.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

