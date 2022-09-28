What We’re Tracking:

Pleasant days ahead

Slight warming by the weekend

Dry conditions continue

After a very pleasant afternoon today we will transition to mostly clear skies tonight with a light breeze out of the east. With those clear skies above our overnight lows may drop into the upper 30s for some with the majority of northeast Kansas expecting lower 40s.

Heading into Thursday, another day of abundant sunshine appears to be on the horizon for us with winds picking up a bit out of the southeast at 10 – 15 mph. Afternoon highs will reach the middle 70s with dry air in place making things feel great outside once again.

As our weather pattern doesn’t look to change for several days, highs will slowly warm into the 80s by the weekend as our winds turn out of the south. Sunny skies will last through the weekend, as well.

Rain chances are basically nonexistent this week. There could be a very slim chance we may see some showers by late Monday or early Tuesday, but it’s much more likely that we stay dry well into next week, too.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush