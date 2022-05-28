What We’re Tracking:

Breezy & warm night

Winds stick around

Hot & humid for Memorial Day

Temperatures this evening will stay on the pleasant side as overnight lows take us down into the lower 70s. Breezy conditions will hold on through the evening as well with cloud cover starting to move back in. Overall a nice Saturday night is expected if you don’t mind the wind too much!

Gusts of up to 35 -40 mph are expected again tomorrow and will help transport even more moisture into our neck of the woods. Unfortunately that means higher humidity will be present just about all day and linger into Monday. Temperatures will max out in the lower 90s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies – but heat index values may make us feel closer to 95 degrees!

Memorial Day itself will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values even warmer. The majority of the day should stay mostly sunny and breezy. However, models have been continuously picking up on a chance for strong to severe storms to enter our viewing area by the late afternoon so be sure to have a plan in place.

We stay warm and dry through the first half of the week before more storm chances creep back in by Wednesday as a cold front approaches and temperatures take a tumble after that.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush