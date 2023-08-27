What We’re Tracking

Pleasant Sunday

Cool start to next week

Warming up again

After a few showers yesterday we finally managed to cool things down across the area. Temperatures even this morning are down into the 60s and a few spots even in the 50s with clear skies and fairly light winds.

We’ll hold on to the nice weather yet again for our Sunday. Temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 80s with a mostly sunny sky. We slightly warm up on Monday with highs in the upper 80s. Drier air settles in at this time making it feel even nicer for your Monday.

Another weak frontal boundary moves through on Tuesday night switching our winds back from the north. After this, we gradually warmup into the 90s by Thursday. Heat looks to return by Friday and Saturday as highs will be in the middle to upper 90s. Overall, enjoy this nice weather while we got it.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella