Another pleasant day for Wednesday with less wind

What We’re Tracking:

Continued mild weather

Cold front moves in Friday

Colder for Saturday, some mix east

After another cold start this morning, we’ll see temperatures climb yet again well above average in the middle to upper 50s later this afternoon. The only difference will be a few more clouds passing through the area but other than that, another pleasant day ahead for your Wednesday!

From now through the end of the week, we’re generally watching a nice warm-up with our upper air patterns keeping things mostly quiet as a ridge of high pressure settles over the region. We’ll clear out again heading into Thursday but temperatures should only drop slightly below freezing into the lower 30s with some upper 20s mixing in.

Highs will continue to stay above average in the middle 50s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy weather through at least Thursday. Very mild conditions for mid-January! The wind should be a little weaker in the 5-15mph range for Wednesday and Thursday, as well.

The warmer air will come to an end by the time we close out the work week as a cold front is then expected to move through on Friday bringing a slight chance for rain back into the forecast as well as cooler weather. Some of the rain showers may change over to snow Friday night into early Saturday morning. Highs over the weekend will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez