What We’re Tracking

Pleasant Sunday

90s return

Storm chance late next week

Tonight will be a mostly clear sky. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s and even some upper 50s for some folks. We begin our gradual warmup process on Sunday with temperatures in the middle 80s much like what we saw on Friday. The humidity will remain low and we will have a cooling breeze from the north.

We’ll hold on to a slight chance for an isolated shower or two over the next few days, but we’ll see quite a bit of dry time across the area as rain chances look limited. 90s return by Monday and heat continues to build into the area. Monday and Tuesday look dry with mostly sunny skies.

A southerly breeze will continue to bring moisture into our area for Wednesday which looks to be the hottest day of the week. Our heat index values could send us over 100° during the afternoon before a front tries to make it’s way through. Storm chances increase a bit for Thursday with the passage of the front.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard