Another pleasant evening ahead with scattered showers for tomorrow

Another nice night ahead

Slight rain chance tomorrow

Potent front possible by middle of next week

A pleasant evening is in the forecast tonight with mostly clear skies and a slight breeze continuing to move through the area. Overnight lows will take us down into the middle 60s making for another nice start to the day tomorrow as well.

For Friday, a nearby front will make its way into portions of the viewing area giving us some scattered chances for showers and perhaps a brief storm or two. This system isn’t quite as strong as the one we’re watching for next week, but keep an umbrella close by just in case. The front will cool us off ever so slightly into the middle to upper 80s.

This weekend, temperatures look to stay near normal for this time of year as we head further into September. Mostly sunny skies will be present with highs in the upper 80s making for great weather to get outside.

Looking well ahead into next week, models are starting to indicate we just might see our first wave of cooler fall air with the passage of a strong cold front sometime in the Tuesday timeframe. Rain chances look to pick up as that front moves through, and give us our best chance for showers and storms Monday night into Tuesday. Highs by midweek could be in the 70s with lows in the 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller