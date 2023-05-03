What We’re Tracking

Clouds move in this evening

More active weather pattern picks up

Gradual warming trend

Tonight, mostly clear skies will turn into partly clouds skies ahead of our next weather system moving in. Winds will remain relatively light out of the south with overnight lows only cooling into the 50s. The evening hours should be relatively mild for this time of year.

Our weather pattern will then become a bit more active starting after midnight tonight. Models are hinting that we could see a few showers and thunderstorms as early as Thursday morning. Chances appear to be pretty scattered for the time being – but nonetheless, in the forecast.

Rain and storm chances linger through the majority of the daytime on Thursday and even on into much of Friday. Chances will still be rather scattered but I’d keep an umbrella close by just in case! Highs on Thursday and Friday should be in the middle to upper 70s, even with all of the precipitation and cloud cover.

Temperatures should climb into the low to mid 80s for a warm weekend, but to get us there, we’ll see the return of a gusty southerly wind. We’ll keep an eye out for another system that could trigger a few storms by late Saturday and Sunday.

As we start next week, there could also be a few storms lingering into Monday and even Tuesday, too. However, those chances are much more hit-or-miss. High temperatures through the first half of next week remain warm, in the low to mid 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush