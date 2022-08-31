What We’re Tracking:

Lower humidity for several days

Warm end to the week, cooler nights ahead

A few late week storms possible

With drier air in place, temperatures will fall rather quickly this evening and tonight. With a clear sky throughout the night, we can expect morning temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s all across the viewing area.

Our temperatures will continue to be warm during the sunny afternoon hours with highs in the upper 80s to near 90° through the rest of the week. With more tolerable humidity levels back for the remainder of the week, look for the cooler nights to continue with lows much of the week in the lower 60s.

There appears to be a chance for a few scattered storms toward the end of the week–really just isolated showers Thursday afternoon and Friday afternoon with a better chance for storms by daybreak Saturday. The storms look to favor the eastern half of the area and move through pretty quickly with much of the weekend remaining dry.

Highs will drop closer to average for the holiday weekend with plenty of sunshine and upper 80s expected. Heading into early next week we continue to hold on to mostly dry conditions and temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez