There’s a slight chance we could see isolated showers through the day, and we may even hear a few rumbles of thunder. However, clouds will dominate the forecast regardless, and temperatures may struggle to make it into the 60s.

There’s another strong storm system that’s set to move through Tuesday into Wednesday that’s looking very similar to the one we saw late last week that brought all that wind. Highs Tuesday will surge into the low-mid 80s with a strong south wind, and behind the front, we’ll fall into the 30s that night. Winds could also gust over 50-55mph with the passage of the front.

Most of the rain and storms, again, appear to be just to our east, but some of our far eastern counties may see some storms late Tuesday evening. Some of the storms could be severe with strong wind gusts and large hail being the main threats.