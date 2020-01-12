Another quick shot of snow today before mild temperatures return

What We’re Tracking:

Cloudy and quick chance for rain and snow today

Warmer to start the work week

Next best chance for precipitation late week

We cooled down into the teens under clear skies for areas north and west of Topeka. But for areas that saw snowfall yesterday, low clouds have hung around, and that’s kept our temperatures a bit warmer in the 20s.

We’ll have clouds around today, but at least our temperatures will be much warmer than what we saw yesterday. We’ll likely warm into the mid 30s across the area. However, there will be a brief shot at some light snow, mainly north of I-70, and some light rain to the south later on this afternoon. Any snow that does fall won’t amount to much, maybe a dusting at best. It’s just something to be aware of later!

For those heading to Kansas City for the game…

CHIEFS SUNDAY: A *mostly dry day but a cold one. With fresh snow on the ground in KC, temperatures will only make it into the mid 30s. There is also a chance for a brief snow shower to blow through during the game. Traveling to the game Sunday morning should not be an issue.

Looking ahead to next week, things begin to warm up for us for the first half of the week. Temperatures will be in the mid-upper 40s for Monday and Tuesday, but don’t get too comfortable. Just as we become mild again, another cold front will blow through by Wednesday. We’ll see our highs in the morning hours, and drop steadily through the day. Eventually falling into the single digits and teens overnight. Another system begins to move in for Thursday and Friday bringing a chance for a wintry mix late Thursday and rain showers for Friday.