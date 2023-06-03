What We’re Tracking

More storm chances ahead

Warm through the weekend

Less rain chances next week

We’re starting off with clear skies this Saturday morning and some spots even seeing a bit of patchy fog that is reducing visibility. Temperatures are mild in the 60s.

Most will start off dry this morning seeing sunshine before we see our rain pattern continue. We’ll see another chance for scattered showers later this afternoon but temperatures shouldn’t suffer with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Sunday looks to be a bit quieter with isolated storm chances remaining mainly in the afternoon yet again. We do look to heat things up a little bit more with highs approaching 90°.

For the beginning of next week our weather pattern starts to slow down even more. Isolated storm chances will remain but sunshine appears to dominate – at least for the first half of the week. Highs will be quite warm, in the lower 90s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez