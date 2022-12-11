What We’re Tracking:

More dense fog

Drizzle, warming up tonight

Showers, and even storms, possible Mon / Tues

Dense fog is likely to develop during the evening hours tonight and last through early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will once again be at or near freezing which may lead to freezing fog. Of course this will lead to significantly reduced visibilities and slippery road ways.

Besides freezing fog, late evening and overnight drizzle appear to be likely. This is our atmosphere beginning to get a bit more unsettled ahead of our next big change. Drizzle may start as early as dinnertime with more to come thereafter.

Temperatures will warm all the way through the overnight hours with highs on Monday optimistically reaching the lower 50s. However, dense fog and drizzle may once again limit that possibility. Much stronger winds will move into the area for the afternoon with gusts of 35 – 45 mph possible. This is the arrival of our next system.

Scattered showers could start as early as late Monday afternoon across northeast Kansas, but the better push of energy is still yet to come. Rain becomes much more likely after dinnertime for everyone across the viewing area with precipitation lasting overnight and well into Tuesday. We may even hear some thunder from above.

A cold front swings through for Wednesday as our storm system slowly pulls to the north and east. We’ll see highs for the midweek in the upper 30s-low 40s with overnight lows back in the 20s. There looks to be a slim chance for some snowflakes on the back side of the system as it rotates through early Thursday, but that’s still several days out and could very well change over the coming days.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller