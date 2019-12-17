Another round of fog tonight for some, warming still ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Isolated late night and early morning fog

Snow will keep melting away

Much warmer by this weekend

After a day of sunshine with partial snow melt taking place, we will stay clear through the night. Clear sky and recent melting will again set the stage for areas of freezing fog to develop as temperatures dip into the middle 10s for much of Northeast Kansas.

Highs on Wednesday should be just a little bit warmer with mostly sunny weather throughout the day. Afternoon peak temperatures should be in the middle to upper 30s.

A little more cloud cover moves through Thursday into Friday, but temperatures will start to warm up a bit, as well. Highs into the middle 40s for the end of the week and that warming trend carries over into the weekend with temperatures reaching the 50s Saturday and Sunday. Still on track for a non-white Christmas as temperatures remain well-above average into the first half of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



