Another round of light snow moves through tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Snowfall begins this evening

Very cold air hangs around for a while

Warming back up this weekend

*** WIND CHILL ADVISORY *** is in effect for all counties in the viewing area until Thursday at 12:00 PM.

*** WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for all Western, Central and Southern counties.

Light snow is expected to push into the viewing area starting this evening from Northwest to Southeast. Because such cold air is already in place any precipitation that moves in will fall as snow. Current model projections place us generally in the dusting to two inch range as far as amounts go. Locally heavier bands of snow may set up but for the most part accumulations should be light this time around.

Temperatures this evening will be very cold and are only expected to continue falling through the night. Wind chill will be a big concern as breezy conditions pick up with the arrival of the snow. Gusts as high as 25 mph will be possible with wind chills as low as 20 degrees below zero. Multiple layers of clothing will be your best bet if you have to be outside this evening!

After that light snow, even colder weather settles in with highs in the lower to middle 10s on Thursday. Winds may also try and pick up again causing wind chill values below zero throughout most of the day. Expect it to feel like -10° to -20° early Thursday and struggle to feel above zero through the afternoon.

We start to warm things back up by Friday with highs in the upper 30s before 50s return for Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Another cold front may arrive by the end of the weekend but we only look to drop into the 30s and 40s by early next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller