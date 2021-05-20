Another round of rain likely this afternoon

Overnight showers will continue to move out of the area this morning, leaving us with a bit of dry time through lunch. Temperatures will try and climb into the middle to upper 70s.

Scattered showers and storms move in again this afternoon with the best chance for rain in the eastern half of the area. Not the best news, as those same locations picked up 1-3″ of rain last night. We’ll continue to monitor the risk for locally heavy rainfall today and the flooding potential for those areas.

Our upper air patterns continue to support chances for rain and thunderstorms through the entire work week and into the weekend, but the next few days should feature a lot more dry time as well.