Another round of rain moves in by Monday morning

What We’re Tracking:

Rain moves in late tonight

Slightly warmer Monday and Tuesday

Several more rain chances ahead

Temperatures will drop back into the middle 30s tonight with a mainly cloudy sky through the night and light east wind. However, the dry weather that we start off with will soon give way to rain across all areas by late tonight into the morning hours on Monday.

After beginning with scattered rain showers, clouds will linger as the rain moves out and temperatures rebound into the upper 40s by Monday afternoon. The warm-up will be driven primarily by a return to southeasterly breezes. A few breaks in the clouds will be possible on Tuesday with a slight chance for a few showers and highs near 50°.

A big warm-up is ahead for the middle of the week as stronger south winds move in. At the same time, an increase in rounds of rainfall is also anticipated. Highs on Wednesday will climb into the lower 60s and then into the lower 70s by Thursday. Rounds of showers and storms will be possible through late Thursday when a strong cold front sweeps through bringing in a round of cold wind for Friday with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



