Another round of severe storms possible this evening

Strong to severe storms again today

Hot and humid conditions persist

Active weather pattern continues

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for Brown, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, Osage, Pottawatomie, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee county until 7 A.M. Saturday morning.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for Anderson, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee county until 9 P.M. tonight.

Scattered thunderstorms are likely this evening with some of them being strong to severe. The main threats will be hail and damaging wind gusts through the afternoon and evening. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive your weather warnings today as well as a severe weather plan in place for any outdoor activities!

This active weather pattern will persist into Saturday as well with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms back in the forecast just about all day and through the evening. Outdoor activities will once again likely be impacted so be sure to plan accordingly. The good news though appears to be that the severe threat for thunderstorms is a bit lower on Saturday.

With several rounds of rain still ahead of us, flash flooding is definitely a concern for areas south of I-70 and our far northern counties that already received several inches of rain Thursday night. Be cautious of flooded roadway and turn around to find an alternate route.

Conditions will have to be closely monitored for both Saturday and Sunday as new incoming data will likely affect the rain and thunderstorm chances. Temperatures will be in the middle 80s for a slightly cooler week ahead.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez