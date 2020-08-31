Another round of storms possible Tuesday

What We’re Tracking:

More rain overnight and early Tuesday

Cooler temperatures for the next couple days

Warming back up later in the week

Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower to middle 60s tonight with areas of clouds moving back in. With those clouds, there is another chance for showers and storms. The best chance for the rain looks to be from around 1am into the early hours of Tuesday. While not as widespread, the rain chances may continue through Tuesday afternoon. The areas with the highest chance for rain will be for the southeastern half of the viewing area–mainly south of the Kansas Turnpike.

With a few showers and storms and areas of clouds, temperatures will be pleasant again on Tuesday. High temperatures on Tuesday will again peak in the 70s.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, the cloud cover will be clearing out and we will be warming up a little bit for the middle of the week as high temperatures return to the middle 80s. Another front moves through on Thursday with lower humidity toward the end of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

