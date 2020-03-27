Another round of strong to severe storms possible tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Cloudy, but mainly dry today

Potential for strong to severe storms again = tonight

Windy start to the weekend

After overnight storms rolled through last night, we’ll have a mainly dry day today with cloudy skies. We’ll warm back into the upper 60s and lower 70s for the southern half of the area, but remain in the upper 50s to the north and northwest as the stalled front continues to bisect the region for another day.

By Friday night, we’ll have another chance for a few strong to severe storms to develop, this time impacting the eastern half of the viewing area with storms most likely from late Friday evening into early Saturday morning. The main threats will once again be mainly for large hail, but some damaging wind gusts are possible, as well.

After the storms move through, a few showers could linger through the morning. It’ll be windy though, as the front finally begins to make some progress to the south and east. Expect gusts upwards of 40 mph through the day. Highs will still be mild in the middle 60s east and 50s north and west, but we should dry out a bit more on Sunday with less wind and highs in the middle to upper 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor



