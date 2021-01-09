Another seasonably cool day expected to start the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Another cloudy day

Temperatures stay around average

Dry conditions remain for several days

After some possible patchy fog this morning temperatures will slowly warm up from the middle 20s to the middle 30s by the afternoon. Highs across the region will vary depending on how much sunshine can find their way through the clouds, but some spots have a chance to see the lower 40s as generally only partly cloudy skies are expected.

As we head into Sunday, temperatures are expected to remain seasonable for this time of year with highs once again only in the middle to upper 30s. This includes overnight lows of around 20 degrees.

By the time we start next week we should see a little more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures in the lower to middle 40s. But the dry stretch of weather will carry us through, at least, mid week.

Heading into Wednesday and even Thursday afternoon, temperatures could surge well above average reaching the lower 50s in spots!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com