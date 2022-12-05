What We’re Tracking:

Another cold front tonight

Chilly Tuesday

Rain chance on Thursday

Mostly cloudy and chilly tonight with the return of north wind and overnight wind chills in the middle 20s. There is a slight chance for drizzle early in the day for southern counties, but most areas will stay dry.

Tuesday’s high temperature will top out in the lower 40s. Temperatures moderate back to the lower 50s for Wednesday. Our next chance for rain will move into the area by very late Wednesday night into Thursday. Despite the cooler temperatures, we should be warm enough to only see rain across most of the area

Through the last half of the week and into the weekend, high temperatures will generally remain in the upper 40s to lower 50s with lows near 30°. One more rain chance could move our way by late Sunday into Monday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller