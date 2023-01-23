What We’re Tracking:

Another chance for snow Tuesday night

Slightly warmer by Friday/Saturday

Cold blast moves in Sunday

Partly cloudy and rather cold again tonight. Temperatures will fall back into the lower to middle 20s, but a little colder to the north with continued snow cover. The wind will remain fairly light, as well.

Clouds will be building in on Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s to near 40°. Precipitation spreads in by late in the evening as a storm system passes south of the region with the heaviest band of snowfall. With the colder temperatures overnight, this does look to be a mostly snow event and we could get a light accumulation from it near the Turnpike with slightly higher amounts closer to I-35.

Once our midweek system moves out, we look to stay dry heading into the weekend. We’ll struggle with temperatures in the 30s for Wednesday but look to see more sunshine on the way for the tail end of the week. Highs by Saturday should return to the middle to upper 40s! However, a strong, Arctic cold front is going to bring a big blast of cold weather by Saturday night or Sunday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller