What We’re Tracking

Clouds build back in Thursday

Snow for some on Friday

Arctic air arrives by the weekend

Temperatures will fall back into the middle 10s overnight with snow cover still a factor with a mostly clear sky. Clouds will start to build back in on Thursday, but highs should still try to warm into the 30s for the southern half of the area, but only in the 20s north.

Our next chance for snow looks to arrive late Thursday evening and into Friday with a big push of Arctic air to go along with it. We’re expecting another round of some accumulation, with the highest amounts to the north of I-70. In addition, you can expect temperatures to fall into the teens for highs on Friday, and through the weekend we’re looking at single digit temperatures for afternoon highs.

Wind gusts on Friday could be around 20-30mph again as snow is falling, so we’re looking at subzero wind chills by several degrees. Overnight lows will drop below 0° starting Friday night and lasting through at least Monday night.

The frigid air will last through the weekend, and possibly even longer into next week, as winds continue to gust to around 30mph. Wind chills Saturday morning could be as low as -20° to -25°. Yet another opportunity for snow arrives by Sunday. Temperatures may warm slightly from single digit highs on Monday, to around 15° for Tuesday, but below freezing temperatures look to stick around for several days.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller