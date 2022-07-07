What We’re Tracking:

Isolated storms tonight

Slightly “cooler” by the weekend

Hot again next week

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties until 9:00pm.

After a few showers early this morning for the northern counties, another chance for rain looks possible late tonight into early Friday as a front finally moves through the area. Storms look to favor those along I-70 with gusty winds being the biggest threat along with thunder, lightning, and heavy downpours at times. Most of the rain should be out by daybreak Friday with the rain cooling us down into the lower 70s tonight.

Behind the front, we’ll try and cool things down for a couple of days. Winds will be out of the northeast to close out the week, and temperatures may stay in the upper 80s! Still warm, but not nearly as hot as the last few days. In fact, it’ll actually feel like it’s supposed to for this time of the year, as 90° is our average high temperature right now.

The slight cool down will stick around for Saturday as rain chances diminish but things heat right back up for Sunday and even Monday with afternoon highs returning to the low to mid 90s. There looks to be another chance for rain and a cool down associated with it by the time we get to the middle of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez