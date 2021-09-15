Another stretch of above average temperatures on the way

Highs today should be able to make it into the low to mid 80s, which is just about right for this time of the year. Winds will already begin to shift back towards the south and east today, and with mostly sunny skies, and that will quickly warm us back up.

Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s are expected as we close out the work week and move through the weekend. Our upper air patterns will support mostly sunny skies through the weekend with no major rain chances in the area.

Looking well ahead into next week, models are starting to indicate we just might see our first wave of cooler fall air with the passage of a strong cold front sometime Tuesday into Wednesday.