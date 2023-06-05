What We’re Tracking

Clearing sky for tonight

Warm week ahead

Hit-or-miss storm chances most days

Mostly clear sky will redevelop after showers wrap up. With light wind and comfortable levels of humidity, temperatures will fall back into the lower 60s once again by early Tuesday morning. Overall, Tuesday looks mainly dry and hot, but there could still be a few isolated storms by the afternoon. Temperatures remain warm and the humidity levels will stay moderate throughout the week.

By the middle of the week, though, a front tries to make it’s way through the area, but doesn’t quite make it. It’ll stall out nearby, and may end up being the focus for a couple more storm chances Wednesday and Thursday.

Finally, there appears to be a better chance for more widespread showers and storms by the time we get to the weekend. Saturday features the best chance as of right now, and we may end up seeing cooler temperatures by Sunday (in the lower 80s) as a cold front moves through.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller