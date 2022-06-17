What We’re Tracking:

Warm and calm evening expected

Very hot and humid, again

More high heat and humidity expected through next week

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the entire area from noon to 8pm.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH has been issued for the entire area from noon 6-18 to 8pm 6-20.

A very warm evening is expected with mostly clear skies. Humidity will be hanging around even through the midnight hour so we’ll hold on to heat index temperatures in the 80s and 90s. This extended period of heat and humidity has lead to the weather service issuing an excessive heat watch for our area.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the forecast looks to remain similar for several days as high pressure builds in. The heat and humidity continue with middle to upper 90s for afternoon high temperatures, and the humidity causing it to feel like the triple digits as the first day of summer approaches. 90s and even a few 100s look to hang on through most of next week, as well.

By the middle of next week, we may begin to see a bit more in terms of rain chances. That may cool us down slightly, but it’s likely that we warm right back up into the mid-upper 90s behind the rain chances.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush