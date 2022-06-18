What We’re Tracking:

Warm and clear night

Very hot and humid, again

Early signs of rain chances on the way

Mostly sunny skies will turn into mostly clear skies tonight with our heat and humidity carrying us into the evening hours. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s with dewpoints in the 70s as well. It’ll be a great night to get out but it may be best to find some AC if you can!

Father’s Day will remain similar with highs in the mid-90s and heat index values near 100°. Plenty of sunshine and and a southerly breeze will be present. That may help things feel just a bit better through the afternoon. Monday and Tuesday look to be just as hot and humid with heat index values once again near 100°.

By the middle of next week, we may begin to see a bit more in terms of rain chances. Those chances may cool us ever so slightly – into the lower 90s. A few waves of energy are forecast to be moving in which is a promising sign for precipitation but offers little to no relief from the heat.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush