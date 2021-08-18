Another warm and humid day with mostly sunny skies

What We’re Tracking:

Continued humid weather

Scattered late week storms

Fairly typical August weather

Mostly sunny skies are expected today with afternoon highs topping out in the upper 80s; areas to the north and west will likely see lower 90s. The humidity will continue today and unfortunately ramp up even more for Thursday and Friday. We should remain dry this afternoon, but can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm.

Looking ahead, our upper air patterns are beginning to show signs of support for some scattered showers and storms by the end of the week. After warm and mostly sunny weather through midweek, chances for precipitation could pick up for Thursday night and Friday into Saturday. These storms will remain largely scattered, so don’t bank on getting rain just yet, but there is some hope of a few passing showers and storms.

Temperatures for the week look to remain in the middle to upper 80s and low 90s. Another front tries to push through late Friday, which could lower the humidity for Saturday. However, that is not expected to last long as hotter weather quickly returns on Sunday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush