Another warm day ahead as winds start to pick up

What We’re Tracking:

One more warm day

Windy conditions ahead

Cold for Christmas

Mostly clear skies will continue through the evening as temperatures fall around the freezing mark in the lower to midde 30s as winds start to pikc up across the area.

The warmth continues through Tuesday with sunshine and temperatures climbing into the lower 60s, again. Winds will be even more breezy at 20-25 mph from the south with gusts around 30 mph.

Our next cold front will move through early Wednesday morning. This will cause our temperatures to drop through the day, so our highs will likely occur before sunrise. We should start in the mid 40s and drop into the upper 20s by the late afternoon. There’s also a slight chance for a few sprinkles or a shower or two as the front passes, but it’s not looking very promising.

Wednesday will be another very windy day with northerly breezes making a return at 25-30 mph. Expect temperatures during the afternoon hours to be in the 30s before falling into the teens overnight.

As the cold air settles in, we can expect a pretty cold Christmas Eve. Highs will only make it into the upper 20s and low 30s, and by the time Santa makes his arrival, there could be a couple single digit temperature readings early Christmas morning. But the good news is, the wind should relax by that time, at least!

Christmas day looks pretty nice, just a little chilly, but more seasonable with highs in the low 40s and a lot of sunshine!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez