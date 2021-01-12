Another warm day ahead for Wednesday

What We’re Tracking:

Another warm day ahead

Becoming windy towards Thursday

Colder by Friday

We’ll see a few passing clouds late tonight before clearing back out for Wednesday. Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

The warmer weather continues through the middle of the week, with highs climbing to near 60° by tomorrow afternoon! Winds will be a bit more breezy with gusts to around 20 mph.

The taste of springs doesn’t last long though as a cold front will make it’s way through early Thursday morning, and that will bring in some cooler weather for Friday and the weekend.

Highs on Thursday will only be in the mid 40s, and that may happen shortly after midnight before we get that colder air to settle in through the morning hours. Temperatures will struggle to rebound later in the afternoon.

It’ll also bring some gusty winds for Friday (30-40 mph), sending wind chills into the 20s for much of the day. High temperatures through the weekend will be in the mid-upper 30s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

