What We’re Tracking

Hot Sunday and Monday

Dry through early this week

Midweek storm system and cooler temperatures!

We’re off to a slightly cooler start this morning compared to yesterday as we’ve managed to cool down into some 60s for most of the area. A few clouds are passing through and may do so throughout the day, but still expect plenty of sunshine to wrap up the weekend.

That stronger southerly breeze that we saw will slowly give way to a lighter wind for Sunday and Monday, and that should help to knock temperatures down a couple of degrees. Highs for today and tomorrow will still be very warm for this time of the year, with highs in the lower 90s.

High pressure is firmly in place now, and that keeps rain chances to a minimum into the first half of the week. We’ve got our eyes on a system that brings some hope for showers by the middle of next week, though. With scattered showers and storms arriving later on Tuesday and lingering into Wednesday.

Even better news is that behind the system, our high temperatures look to dip back to more seasonal levels. Highs for the last half of the week should be in the lower to middle 70s, with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s! There even looks to be a secondary push of colder air that *may* give us a taste of highs below 70 for the start of next weekend!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez