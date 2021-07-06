Another warm day before a front brings rain chances tomorrow

We’ll have sunshine for much of Tuesday and we’ll be a tad warmer, with most of the area in the lower 90s, perhaps a few middle 90s over the western portion of the viewing area. Clouds will be on the increase later this afternoon and into tonight, though.

We may see some rain chances return late Tuesday night into Wednesday as a front moves through the area. Temperatures may cool down slightly below average for a day or two as highs will be in the 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

Things look to really heat up by Friday, possibly into the middle 90s east to around 100° west, before another cold front moves through.