What We’re Tracking:

Warm again for Thursday

Strong cold front Thursday evening

Much cooler Friday and Saturday

Cool and clear overnight with low temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs will be near 80° for Thursday, but a strong front moves through Thursday afternoon or early evening, as well. There could be a very slim chance we may see a shower or two Friday in the cooler air, but many spots will likely stay dry.

The front will cool us way down as temperatures look to struggle to even make it to 60° by Friday afternoon! And as skies clear out through the night Friday, there could be a potential for some frost development as temperatures dip into the middle to upper 30s. Best chance for frost will be in the northeast corner of the area, but if clouds clear out fast enough, patchy frost could be possible all throughout Northeast Kansas.

The weekend will feature a lot of sunshine and high temperatures near 70° Saturday and into the upper 70s Sunday. Overnight lows should start to climb, too, as we wake up in the middle 40s Sunday morning. Highs will gradually warm through the first part of next week, back up closer to 80° before another front tries to move through. As of right now, there looks to be a slight chance for showers associated with this late Monday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller