Mild weekend

Rain late Saturday into Sunday

More rain and cooler next week

We’re starting off mild this morning as cloud cover has tried to build in throughout the night. Temperatures for many are in the lower to middle 70s setting us up for a warm day ahead.

For Saturday, things start to become a bit more interesting as a pattern change is set to kick off. Afternoon highs will still largely be in the lower 90s but a quickly advancing cold front will bring some much needed rain chances to the area. Some thunderstorms appear possible as well. A few isolated showers are possible late Saturday evening but a better chance to see storms will likely be after midnight into very early Sunday.

Rain and thunderstorm chances should linger all the way through the weekend and even into early next week. The good news there does look to be a dry period for Sunday afternoon before our next system arrives late. Temperatures may still warm up into the lower 90s to wrap up the weekend before we see a cool down.

For the final week of August, it appears some more rain chances will be possible into Tuesday and Wednesday. Models are not in the best agreement right now, but it’s something to keep in mind. Highs will be in the 80s and maybe even upper 70s as the first day of Meteorological Fall starts next Thursday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez