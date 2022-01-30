What We’re Tracking:

Mostly sunny today, pleasant

Warming up into Monday

Storm system, cold weather next week

Afternoon highs today will top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s for the majority of the viewing area. Mostly sunny skies will be present with a few clouds moving through this afternoon. If you’re heading out to the Chiefs game at Arrowhead you can expect very pleasant tailgating conditions with just a light breeze out of the North! Temperatures throughout the game will be in the lower 40s.

Monday will be extremely warm. Highs may top out into the lower 60s which is near 20° above average for this time of year. Plenty of sunshine is expected to start the week but cloud cover will start to build in heading into Tuesday.

We’re eyeing a stronger push of cold air and possibly some wintry weather for the middle of next week. Expect a rain to snow transition late Tuesday and snow showers lingering throughout the day Wednesday and potentially even into Thursday. It’s still a little early to put totals but the southeastern counties will likely see higher amounts compared to the rest – as this system appears to be taking on a more southerly track.

Behind the snow, temperatures are likely to plummet by Wednesday and continue dropping through the rest of the week. Friday morning we could see air temperatures well below zero.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush