What we’re tracking

Warm and dry weekend

Wind speeds increase over the next few days

Rain returns on Tuesday

Tonight, mostly clear skies will be in the region with a light breeze out of the south. Temperatures will cool into the upper 20s with a slight wind chill remaining for the early morning hours on Sunday.

Cloud cover will increase a bit throughout the day on Sunday with afternoon highs expected to reach the upper 50s and perhaps lower 60s. Temperatures will be well above average for this time of year so be sure to get outside and enjoy the nice weather!

Monday will be much the same with above average temperatures expected once again. Winds will remain fairly steady out of the south with afternoon highs making their way into the upper 50s. Cloud cover and wind speeds will increase heading into late Monday night as we prepare for our next system to move through.

For Tuesday, we’re keeping an eye on a quick moving system that will push through for much of the morning and afternoon. Highs will reach the middle 50s which means that we can anticipate all rain for this system. Winds may gust up to 40 mph as the low clears out by the evening.

On Wednesday, highs will remain in the upper 50s. By the evening, temperatures will plummet into the upper teens as a cold front moves through which will increase our chances for snow by Thursday. The track of this storm system is still up in the air, but there appears to be a good chance of accumulating snowfall for at least a few spots around town.

By the end of the week, our highs will only be in the lower 30s and our lows in the lower teens.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush