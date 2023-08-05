What We’re Tracking

Still warm Saturday

Scattered storm chances this weekend

A break in the humidity ahead!

A few showers are moving through the area this morning with a bulk of the storms staying just to our south. You might be able to see some lightning facing that direction otherwise most should stay dry throughout the day with a few clouds and temperatures yet again in the low 90s. With dew points in the 70s, it may feel more like those middle to upper 90s this afternoon.

A much more zonal pattern moves into the area with an upper level disturbance for the weekend. This brings better chance for storms later tonight into early Sunday morning as a stronger push of cooler air moves in. Most looks to be out by daybreak as we dry things out again throughout the daytime.

Temperatures may only top out in the 80s by Sunday and Monday as a true break in the heat will stick around for a few days, even into parts of next week. Cooler nights and lower humidity should also be in place as we wrap up the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez