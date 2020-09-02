Another warm day Thursday with cooler air arriving Friday

What We’re Tracking:

Drier air will move in over the next day or so with temperatures tonight falling into the low 60s with mostly clear skies. Dense fog is not expected to develop tonight.

Another warm day on Thursday in the middle 80s, but a cold front slides through dropping temperatures for Friday into the near 80-degree range. Our humidity will be much lower after this front, making it feel very pleasant as we end out the week.

For Labor Day weekend, we’ll start off a bit hot with temperatures reaching the middle to upper 80s on both Saturday and Sunday, but a stronger cold front will push through late Sunday and usher in some much cooler air for Labor Day with highs in the lower 70s.

Another front comes through early Tuesday with a chance for showers and even cooler weather heading into the middle part of the week. We could even see overnight lows drop into the 40s with highs struggling to get out of the 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

